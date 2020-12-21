Funeral services for Betty Wieck, 82, of Denison will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 31, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Friday, December 18, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.