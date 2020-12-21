Funeral services for Betty Wieck, 82, of Denison will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 31, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
She died Friday, December 18, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Survivors include her children, Lorie Pierson, of Jefferson, Henry Wieck, of Hampton, and Teresa Hamilton and Gary Wieck, both of Denison; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gary Sparks and Randy Sparks, both of Talladega, Alabama, and Kathy Greulich, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
