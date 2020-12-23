Private family services for William “Bill” Aldag, 79, of Schleswig, will be conducted Saturday, December 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, December 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.

He died Tuesday, December 22, at Morningside Care Center in Ida Grove.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements