Bill Rogge
Bill Rogge

A memorial visitation for William Joseph Rogge, 68, of Manilla, will be conducted from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

He died on Wednesday, September 2, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Shannon Rogge, of Manilla; a daughter, Joslyn Pond, of Omaha, Nebraska; a son, Seth Rogge, of Ames; two granddaughters; and four siblings, Roger Rogge, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, Leah Drews, of Marcus, Doug Rogge, of Rockwell, Texas, and Michelle Gannon, of Vermillion, South Dakota.

