Private family Mass of Christian Burial for Brooks Luft will be conducted Friday, December 4, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with interment at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
He passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus on November 22 at the Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his parents, Dr. Michael and Sara Luft, of Denison; siblings, Dr. Patrick Luft, of Ankeny, Johnathan Pauley, of Denison, Mashayla Hanson, of Ankeny, Joey Luft, of Ankeny, Sierra Pauley, of Denison, Jacob Luft, of Ankeny, Jade Pauley, of Omaha, Nebraska, Jaxson Pauley, of Onawa, Owen Luft, of Ida Grove, and Ella Luft, of Denison; maternal grandmother, Patricia Auen, of Denison; and paternal grandparents, Patrick and Sandra Luft, of Des Moines.
