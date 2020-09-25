Brus, Judy

Judy Anne Brus October 4, 1944 - August 16, 2020 Judy Anne Brus was born at St. Anthony's Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, on October 4, 1944, to Herbert Henry and Hazel Ellen Tarpy Bandow. She was raised in Manilla, Iowa, and graduated from Manilla Community School in 1962. Following high school, Judy studied cosmetology at the Americana Academy of Beauty in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in August 1963. On September 5, 1965, Judy was united in marriage with Robert "Bob" Arnold Brus at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning, Iowa. Their union was blessed with three children: Matthew, Andrew and Ryan. As a military spouse, Judy embarked on a 28-year adventure with Bob and the U.S. Air Force. She enjoyed traveling and exploring new places, making lasting friendships with many military and civilian families along the way. Judy worked as an administrative assistant at Texas Tech University when the family was stationed at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, Texas; however, she spent most of her adult married life as a dedicated homemaker. Regardless of where the family was living, she always made their home a loving one that was fun and inviting to all. In her leisure time, Judy enjoyed reading, quilting, making country arts & crafts, playing card games and spoiling her dogs. And though soft-spoken, she relished sharing laughs and having extensive conversations with family and friends. Judy passed away the morning of Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas. At the time of her death she had been blessed with 75 years, 10 months and 12 days. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Arnold Brus (March 23, 2009); father, Herbert Henry Bandow (January 8, 1972); mother, Hazel Ellen Bandow (September 7, 1996); brother, Robert Bandow (January 30, 1973); sister, Donna Freese (August 22, 2015); and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne (March 28, 2016) and Joyce Brus (January 21, 2018). Those remaining to cherish her memory include her three children and their spouses: Matthew (Sue) Brus of Woodbridge, Virginia, Andrew (Robyn) Brus of Midlothian, Texas, and Ryan (Ashley) Brus of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Steven, Hans and Jackson Brus of Woodbridge, Virginia, Zachary Brus of College Station, Texas, and Benjamin Brus of Midlothian, Texas; two brothers: Thomas (Lois) Bandow of Tolleson, Arizona, and Herbert (Joleen) Bandow of Minden, Iowa; brother-in-law: Glenn Freese of Vail, Iowa; sister-in-law: Carolyn Lee of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dale and Georgia Musfeldt of Ankeny, Iowa; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. www.ohdefuneralhome.com