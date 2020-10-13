Mass of Christian Burial for Carl “Bud” Muff, 92, of Dow City, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with burial at Dow City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with a rosary at 4:30 p.m.

He died Monday, October 12, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.