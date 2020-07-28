Bueal Hedstrom, 90, formerly of Denison and Schleswig, died Sunday, July 26.
A visitation with social distancing guidelines observed will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, August 3, at Kiron Baptist Church.
A public funeral service with social distancing guidelines observed will directly follow the visitation, also at the Kiron Baptist Church.
Burial will be at Kiron Cemetery.
Survivors include his children Dawn Ulshafer, of Ida Grove, Alan Hedstrom, of Schleswig, and Paul Hedstrom, of LeMars; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and siblings, Evangeline Webster, of Odebolt, Maydelle Oslund, of Ashburn, Virginia, and Evelyn Moller, of Spirit Lake.
