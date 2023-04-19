LeRoy Francis 'Bud' Burbridge February 1, 1937 - April 6, 2023 LeRoy Francis 'Bud' Burbridge, 86, died on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Woodbine surrounded by his family. He was born on February 1, 1937, in Missouri Valley, Iowa to Donald and Dollie (Porter) Burbridge. He grew up in the Missouri Valley area and graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1955. Bud met Charlotte Walters when he was a senior and she was a sophomore. After graduation Bud served in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, Bud and Charlotte were married on March 16, 1958, at the Christian Church in Missouri Valley. He continued to serve his country in the Army reserves. Bud and Charlotte lived in Crescent, and he worked at Precision Tool and Die and Vickers in Omaha. In 1970, the family moved to the Woodbine area where Bud helped Doc and Gail Burbridge with their farming operation. As time went on, Bud and Charlotte began farming on their own. They raised crops, cattle, hogs, chickens and many other types of animals. In the early 1980's, Bud began working with Arnold Heistand in the real estate business and he later purchased Swain Realty from Arnold. When Bud was ready to retire, he sold the business to Randy and Cindy Pryor, but continued to work after trying to retire twice. Bud was a member of many organizations over the years including Harrison County Fair Board, Chrysolite Masonic Lodge, Harrison County Cattleman Association, Harrison County Pork Producers Association and others. Bud and Charlotte were recognized as the Farm Family of the week on WOW TV. They loved to take family vacations and go camping and fishing. Bud loved flea markets, auctions (always trying to find a bargain), watching westerns and having coffee and visiting with friends and strangers. Bud and Charlotte also loved spending time at their place in Missouri with their family. The couple enjoyed following their children's and grandchildren's activities. In retirement Bud learned that he loved to cook and bake. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Caleb Solberg; and two sisters, Shirley Pape and Nancy Harmon. Bud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlotte Burbridge of Woodbine; son, Mike Burbridge and his wife Rhonda of Woodbine; three daughters, Lorie and her husband Bob Thompson of Woodbine, Connie Burbridge of Woodbine and Michelle and her husband Norman Dunlop of Maroa, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Burbridge and his wife Betty of Omaha, Nebraska and Ron Burbridge and his wife Jean of Bull Shoals, Arkansas; one sister, Grace Reiling of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at First Christian Church in Woodbine, Iowa. Pastor Chuck Snow presided over the service. The musicians were Bob Smith and Rick Powell with musical selection "Daddy's Hands". The recorded musical selections were "Buy Dirt" by Luke Bryan and "My Superman" by Robert Ray. The honorary pallbearers were Bud's great-grandchildren. The pallbearers were Tyler Burbridge, Ashley Madsen, Cody Thompson, Shea Thompson, Kane Thompson, Craig Pryor, Kellie Pryor, the late Caleb Solberg, Christian Kuhlman, Gavin Dunlop, Derek Dunlop, Jacob Dunlop and Micah Dunlop. Military Rites were performed by Woodbine Weiss American Legion Post #143. Bud's final resting place is at the Woodbine Cemetery. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine was in charge of arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com