Funeral services for Carmen Beermann, 99, of Denison, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

She died Tuesday, October 13, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.