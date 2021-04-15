Memorial services for Charles Ebelhare, 77, of Manilla, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Toni Ebelhare, of Manilla; children, Charles Ebelhare II and Brian Ebelhare, both of Leesburg, Virginia, Bethany Darr, of Phoenix, Arizona, Jeremy Blankenship, of Templeton, Monica Ball and Laura Hammond, both of Manilla, Lucas Siepker, of Dunlap, Samantha Ebelhare, of Manilla, and William Ebelhare, of Arcadia; 15 grandchildren; and a brother, John Ebelhare, of Phoenix.