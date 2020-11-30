Funeral services for Clara Hoffmeier, 86, of Denison will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.
She died Saturday, November 28, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Janet Iversen, of Vail, Lena Hoffmeier, of Iowa City, Nancy Hoffmeier, of Medford, Massachusetts, Diane Schiltz, of Denison, Hans Hoffmeier, of Denison, and Karen Schoon, of Fort Dodge; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren: and a sister, Delores Gosch, of Mapleton.
