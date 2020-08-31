Funeral services for Clarence Friedrichsen, 94, of Odebolt, formerly of Kiron, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Saturday, August 29, at Odebolt Care Center.
Survivors include his wife, Ruby Friedrichsen, of Odebolt; two children, Lois Bengford, of Odebolt, and Ross Friedrichsen, of Arthur; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Joyleen Swanson of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
