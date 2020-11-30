Private burial for Clarence Rood, 81, of Arion will be conducted at the Dow City Cemetery with The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, November 30, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Survivors include his brother, Lyle Rood, of Templeton.
