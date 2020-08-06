You have permission to edit this article.
Clarice Glidden
Clarice Glidden

Celebration of life for Clarice Glidden, 84, of Denison, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with inurnment at a later date.

She died July 16 at her home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Hansen, of Denison; one son, Todd Glidden, of Cedar Rapids; three daughters, Jane Whitaker, of Dixon, Missouri, Ann Platt, of Denison, and Meg Moon, of West Des Moines; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don Nelson, of Lafayette, California, and Terry Nelson, of Hartington, Nebraska; and one sister, Diane Caffrey, of Tucson, Arizona.

