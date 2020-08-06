Celebration of life for Clarice Glidden, 84, of Denison, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with inurnment at a later date.
She died July 16 at her home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Hansen, of Denison; one son, Todd Glidden, of Cedar Rapids; three daughters, Jane Whitaker, of Dixon, Missouri, Ann Platt, of Denison, and Meg Moon, of West Des Moines; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don Nelson, of Lafayette, California, and Terry Nelson, of Hartington, Nebraska; and one sister, Diane Caffrey, of Tucson, Arizona.
