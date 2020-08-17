You have permission to edit this article.
Coleen Barngrover
Coleen Barngrover

A celebration of life for Coleen Barngrover, 62, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at United Methodist Church in Dow City.

She died April 5 at her home.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Glen Barngrover; one daughter, Mardi Mohrhauser; two sons, Nate Perrien and Drew Perrien; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Cindy Skarin and Rhonda Bielenberg.

To plant a tree in memory of Coleen Barngrover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

