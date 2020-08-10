Funeral Services for Corene Ferguson, 84, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at the United Methodist Church in Charter Oak with burial at the Charter Oak Cemetery.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak. A prayer service will be conducted at 7 p.m.
She died Friday, August 7, at Denison Care Center.
Survivors include four daughters, Nancy Streck, of Arthur, Mary Petersen, of Sioux City, Traci Wright, of Mapleton, and Ann August, of Gordon, Nebraska; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
