COSE, ARDETH

Ardeth P. Cose October 29, 1928 - Friday, September 18, 2020 Ardeth P. (Brown) Cose, the daughter of Jesse Martin Brown and Francis Pearl (Hutchinson) Brown, was born on October 29, 1928 in Missouri Valley, Iowa. She grew up in a house nine miles out of Missouri Valley near the Missouri River. Ardeth went to Nettlebend Country School, then to Missouri Valley High School where she graduated in 1946. Following high school, Ardeth married the love of her life, Derald Cose in Seneca, Kansas on June 29, 1946. Five children were born to this union: Gary, Gayle, Gordon, Marlane, and Kevin. They made their home briefly in Missouri Valley before moving to Deloit. Ardeth worked for 14 years at Farmland (now Smithfield) in Denison. She then took two years off, but went back to work for five years as a grocery clerk in the deli department. Ardeth loved to bake. She baked a lot of cookies, pies, banana bread, and she was good at making rolls. Ardeth used to do a lot of canning. This started her trend of storing food so her family had food during the winter months. At one time, she had 100 chickens. Everything went by fast with four boys and one girl, but Ardeth cherished every moment. She loved her family and her friends. On Friday, September 18, 2020, Ardeth passed away at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison at the age of 91 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Derald, son Gary, great granddaughter Jasmine Cose, and her sisters Frances Cleaver, Lois Clark, Doris Berner, and Beverly Marley. Those left to cherish her memory are her children Gayle Cose and his wife Judy of Denison; Gordon Cose and his wife Karla of Glidden, Iowa; Marlane Riessen and her husband Robert of Bennett, Colorado; Kevin Cose of Montrose, Colorado; daughter-in-law Veronica Cose of California; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. An 11:00 AM funeral service was officiated by Anna Small on Tuesday September, 22, 2020 at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home. Chris Adams, Tasha Monthei, Shannon Cose, Amber Kring, Amanda Cose, and Alison Pryor were Honorary Casket Bearers for the service. Corey Cose, Casey Cose, Jeff Cose, Jason Cose, Tyson Cose, Eric Riessen, Aaron Riessen were Casket Bearers for the service. The Interment was held at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery in Denison, Iowa. Lunch was held at Boulders Conference room and was served by Staley's. Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.