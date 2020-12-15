Cynthia Pair

Cynthia Clara Pair, 79, died Monday, December 14, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
She is survived by her siblings, David Pair, Eileen Montgomery, Catherine Warroch and George Pair.
The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
