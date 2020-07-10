Funeral Services for Daniel Gotto, 60, of Denison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.
He died June Thursday, June 25, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Gotto, of Denison; three sons, Justin Gotto, Jason Gotto and Joshua Gotto, all of Denison; and three grandchildren.
