Daniel Weller

Funeral services for Daniel L. Weller, 53, of Manning, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 21, at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning, with interment at the Manning Cemetery

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning.

The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements.

He died Saturday, January 16, at Manning Regional Healthcare Center of complications from Parkinson’s disease.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Weller, of Manning; a brother, David Weller, of Manning; five sisters, Elaine Saunders, of Ankeny, Pat Joens, of Des Moines, Bonnie Gill, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Valerie Saltsgaver, of Des Moines, and Sharon Cable, of Woodward.