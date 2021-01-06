Funeral services for Darlene Baedke, 89, of Denison will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
She died Tuesday, January 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three daughters, Connie Press, Diane Ettleman and Cathy Eggers; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.