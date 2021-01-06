Funeral services for Darlene Baedke, 89, of Denison will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Tuesday, January 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.