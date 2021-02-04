Visitation for Darlene Saunders, 91, of Denison, will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.
She died Wednesday, February 3, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Roger Saunders, of Denison, Rick Saunders, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Randall Saunders, of Westerville, Ohio; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.