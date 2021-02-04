Visitation for Darlene Saunders, 91, of Denison, will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Wednesday, February 3, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.