Darlene Saunders
Darlene Saunders

Visitation for Darlene Saunders, 91, of Denison, will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Wednesday, February 3, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Roger Saunders, of Denison, Rick Saunders, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Randall Saunders, of Westerville, Ohio; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

