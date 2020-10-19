Mass of Christian Burial for Darlene Trierweiler, 82, of Dunlap, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling with inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Earling.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.
She died Saturday, October 17, at CHI Community Hospital in Missouri Valley.
The Huebner Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include her sons, Russell Trierweiler and Dave Trierweiler, both of Dunlap; Tom Trierweiler, of Hinton, and Dan Trierweiler, of Chesapeake, Virginia; a daughter, Jackie Becker, of Dunlap; 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Robert Gross, of Omaha, Nebraska, Richard Gross, of Arnolds Park, Peggy Whitaker, of Omaha, Dennis Gross, of Mount Vernon, Dale Gross, of Harlan, Shirley Graeve, of Omaha, Connie Kohles, of Harlan, Daniel Gross, of Houston, Texas, Anna Marie Mills, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Marvin Gross, Steven Gross and Chris Gross, all of Earling, and Cynthia Broughton, of Lucas, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.