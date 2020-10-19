Mass of Christian Burial for Darlene Trierweiler, 82, of Dunlap, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling with inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Earling.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Saturday, October 17, at CHI Community Hospital in Missouri Valley.

The Huebner Funeral Home in is in charge of arrangements