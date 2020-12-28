Funeral services for Darrell Slechta, 77, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Friday, December 25, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.