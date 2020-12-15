David Sweeden

David Ross “Swede” Sweeden, 67, of Odebolt, died Saturday, December 12, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Odebolt.

Committal services will follow at the Odebolt Cemetery.

A visitation will be conducted from 5-8 p.m. Friday, December 18, at the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Odebolt.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines apply during all services. The visitation will be limited to 15 people in the funeral home at a time. Please plan accordingly.

A Facebook Live of the funeral service will be available on the Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home Facebook page.

The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Odebolt is in charge of the funeral arrangements.