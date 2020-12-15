Funeral Services for Debora Soll, 59, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Dow City with burial at the Dow City Cemetery.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 18, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
She died Monday, December 14, at Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap.
Survivors include her sons, William Soll and Derek Soll, both of Dow City, and their father, Terry Soll, of Dow City; eight grandchildren; her mother, Martha Higgins, of Dow City; and brother, George Malone, of Dow City.
