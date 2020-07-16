Private family graveside services will be conducted for Don McCall, 85, of Charter Oak, with the Huebner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
He died Tuesday, July 14, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene McCall, of Charter Oak; one daughter, Susan Walsh, of Omaha; one son, Jeffrey McCall, of Overland Park, Kansas; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gary McCall, of Ute.
