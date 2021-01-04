Donald Gottsch, 83, formally of Westside, died Sunday, January 3.

A public visitation with family present will be conducted at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison on Thursday, January 7, from 4-8 p.m.

The service for Donald Gottsch will be conducted on Friday, January 8, at 10 a.m. at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Masks will be required for the visitation and the funeral service.

A live stream of the funeral service will be available at pauleyjones.com.

A private family interment will be conducted at the Westside Cemetery.