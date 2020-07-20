Donna DeVolld
Funeral services for Donna DeVolld, 78, of Denison will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church.

She died Tuesday, July 14, at Odebolt Specialty Care.

Survivors include four sisters: Doris Hoffman, of Oregon, Marsha Hageman, of Ute, Lila Herbert, of Schleswig, and Denise Andrews, of California; and one brother, Max DeVolld, of Marshalltown.

