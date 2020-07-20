Funeral services for Donna DeVolld, 78, of Denison will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery in Oakland.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church.
She died Tuesday, July 14, at Odebolt Specialty Care.
Survivors include four sisters: Doris Hoffman, of Oregon, Marsha Hageman, of Ute, Lila Herbert, of Schleswig, and Denise Andrews, of California; and one brother, Max DeVolld, of Marshalltown.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna DeVolld as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.