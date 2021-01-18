Funeral services for Donna Kluzek, 70, of Kiron, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kiron.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kiron with a celebration of life to follow at 6:30 p.m.
She died Sunday, January 17, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Mark Kluzek, of Kiron, and three children, Kevin Scott, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kelley Scott, of Chicago, Illinois, and Danielle Kluzek, of Kiron.
