Funeral services for Donna Kluzek, 70, of Kiron, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kiron.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, January 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kiron with a celebration of life to follow at 6:30 p.m.

She died Sunday, January 17, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements