Private family services for Dorothy Fredericks, 101, of Denison, will be conducted Thursday, March 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Saturday, March 6, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include two sons, Ray Fredericks, of Denison, and Dick Fredericks, of Schleswig; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.