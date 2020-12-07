 Skip to main content
Dorothy Friedrichsen
Dorothy Friedrichsen

Funeral Services for Dorothy Friedrichsen, 90, of Denison will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

She died Saturday, December 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements

Survivors include her six children, Betty Jo Jacoby, of Denison, Burton Friedrichsen, of Cherokee, Burnus Friedrichsen and Byron Friedrichsen, both of Denison, Bruce Friedrichsen, of Vail, and Bradley Friedrichsen, of Montana; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five-plus great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruby Friedrichsen, of Denison, Charles Segebart, of Schleswig, and Bill Segebart, of Council Bluffs.

