Funeral Services for Dorothy Friedrichsen, 90, of Denison will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Denison.

She died Saturday, December 5, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements