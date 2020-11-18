Dorothy Jensen

Dorothy A. Jensen, 86, formerly of Irwin, died Saturday, November 14, at Eventide Nursing Home in Denison.

A private family memorial service will be streamed live through the Bethlehem/St. Paul Facebook Page on Friday, November 20, starting at 10:50 a.m., at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/spblutheran.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Irwin.