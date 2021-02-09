Douglas Herman, 61, of Earling, died Friday, February 5, at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, February 12, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Herman, of Earling; a son, Trevor Herman, of Council Bluffs, two daughters, Christina Lowther, of Brookline, Missouri, and Cassidy Herman, of Earling; four grandchildren; his mother, Marion Van Cleef, of Hebron, Nebraska; his father, Richard Herman, of Carleton, Nebraska; and a sister, Leslie Garner, of Auburn, Kansas.
