Dr. George Berry

Dr. George P. Berry, 94, died Monday, December 7, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, December 11, at First United Methodist Church in Denison starting at 11 a.m.

A live stream broadcast will be available at www.pauleyjones.com.

A visitation will be conducted one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery in Denison.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Berry, of Denison; his daughter, Susan Hill, of Lovettsville, Virginia; and two grandchildren.