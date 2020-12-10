Dr. George Berry

Dr. George P. Berry, 94, died Monday, December 7, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, December 11, at First United Methodist Church in Denison starting at 11 a.m.
A live stream broadcast will be available at www.pauleyjones.com.
A visitation will be conducted one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Berry, of Denison; his daughter, Susan Hill, of Lovettsville, Virginia; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Eventide Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.