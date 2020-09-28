Duane Boettger

Services are pending for Duane R. Boettger, 64, of Dow City, with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, September 27, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Boettger, of Dow City; children, Danyel Jepsen, Jacob Boettger, Jeffrey Boettger and Denise Goslar; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Beverly Fredericks, Joleen Bridgeman, John Boettger, Roger Boettger, Myra Majors, Terry Boettger, Lynn Brown and Sharon Lapel.
