Duane Boettger

Mass of Christian Burial for Duane R. Boettger, 64, of Dow City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with burial at the Westside Cemetery.

He died Sunday, September 27, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, October 16, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.