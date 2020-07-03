Dugan, Judith

Judith Dugan November 11, 1951- June 18, 2020 It is with much sadness and tears, that we write this about our Sweet Sister "Judy." She was given the name of "Judith Jolene Whited" on November 11th, 1951 by her Parents, Warren Whited and Hilda Rath Whited. Judy passed away in Mountain Home Arkansas, in a Hospice House, on June 18, 2020, at the age of 68. She was raised in Denison by her late sister Delores and her husband Bob, after the death of her Mother, when she was only 3 years old. Judy was Baptized at the age of 13, in the First Baptist Church in Denison. She graduated from the Denison Public School with the class of 1969. After completing her education, she worked at Cronk's Cafe until she moved to Theodosia, Missouri with her sister Irene, to help manage a restaurant there. In 1981, she was united in marriage to Cecil Clayton. After his death, she was united in marriage to Bill C. Dugan in 2007. Judy was a sweet loving person to all her family and friends. She loved her big red roses and was proud of the garden she and family members had. She was a excellent cook, and her family would love visiting and enjoying her special Biscuits and Gravy, and Delicious Pies! She was a big Country Music Fan and it was something she enjoyed with her twin brother Jerry. They loved visiting Branson, Mo. with family and friends to see many of the Country Music Shows there. Judy was never Blessed with children of her own, but she always considered all her nieces and nephews as her children, with lots of Love and Affection. Judy was preceded in death by her Parents, two (2) Husbands, and Four (4) Sisters, Delores (Bob) Slater, Arlene (Red) Bolken, Irene (Allan) Stone and Yolanda (Fred) Sherburn. One (1) Brother, Gale (Joleen) Whited. Three (3) Brother-in-laws, Bob, Red and Mike. Survivors include: One (1) Twin Brother, Gerald "Jerry" Whited of Deloit, Iowa, Two (2) Sisters, Donna (Larry) Stone of Schleswig, Iowa, and Ruby (Mike) Barnes of Isabella, Mo. One(1) Sister-in-law. Joleen, Two (2) Brother -in-laws, Fred and Allan. Four (4) Step-daughters.Brenda, Kathy, Kim and Krissie, One (1) step-son, Floyd. Her good Friend Stacy in Gainesville, Mo. and Many loved Nieces and Nephews. Other Relatives and Friends. A Private Service for a few Relatives and Friends, is planned for a later date.
