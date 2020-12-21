Private memorial services for Earl and Mary Lou Olsen of Denison will be conducted Monday, December 28.
Earl died September 27 and Mary Lou died October 10, both at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include their five children, Ray Olsen, of Indianola, Kristy Zenk, of Denison, Bonnie Kastner, of Temecula, California, Lisa Langholtz, of Denison, and Jennifer Torres, of Indianola; Mary Lou’s brother, Earl Wayne Gerschefske, of Dunlap; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.