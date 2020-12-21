 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earl and Mary Lou Olsen
0 entries

Earl and Mary Lou Olsen

  • 0

Private memorial services for Earl and Mary Lou Olsen of Denison will be conducted Monday, December 28.

Earl died September 27 and Mary Lou died October 10, both at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include their five children, Ray Olsen, of Indianola, Kristy Zenk, of Denison, Bonnie Kastner, of Temecula, California, Lisa Langholtz, of Denison, and Jennifer Torres, of Indianola; Mary Lou’s brother, Earl Wayne Gerschefske, of Dunlap; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics