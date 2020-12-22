Eddie Ray Beam, 78 of Arion, died Friday, December 18, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Beam, of Arion; four children, Andrea Ellison of Arion, Brenda Brus, of Denison, Cathy Whitenack, of Arion, and Eddie Beam of Arion; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Dalton, of Vail, and Jane Bell, of Arion; and two brothers, Paul Beam, of Bemidji, Minnesota, and James Beam, of Arion.