Eddie Ray Beam, 78 of Arion, died Friday, December 18, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Beam, of Arion; four children, Andrea Ellison of Arion, Brenda Brus, of Denison, Cathy Whitenack, of Arion, and Eddie Beam of Arion; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn Dalton, of Vail, and Jane Bell, of Arion; and two brothers, Paul Beam, of Bemidji, Minnesota, and James Beam, of Arion.
Memorials may be given to the Omaha VA Medical Center at 4101 Woolworth Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105 in memory of Ed.
