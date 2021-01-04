A private funeral Mass for Edna Mitzel, 99, of Manilla, will be celebrated on Saturday, January 9, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ohde Funeral Home Facebook page. The live-stream will start at 1 p.m. on January 9. Refresh your page at that time if you do not see the video.