 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edna Mitzel
0 entries

Edna Mitzel

  • 0

A private funeral Mass for Edna Mitzel, 99, of Manilla, will be celebrated on Saturday, January 9, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Ohde Funeral Home Facebook page. The live-stream will start at 1 p.m. on January 9. Refresh your page at that time if you do not see the video.

The Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics