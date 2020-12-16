Edward Marth

Edward J. Marth, 90, of Battle Creek, died Wednesday, December 16, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.
A celebration of life for Edward and Marlene Marth will be conducted at a later date.
The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Battle Creek is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Debra Harm, of Matthews, North Carolina, Carol Krohnke, of Schleswig, Kenneth Marth, of Ricketts, and Michael Marth, of Ricketts; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother Melvin Naeve.
