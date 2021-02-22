Edward O. Grage

Mass of Christian Burial for Edward Otto Grage, 90, of Manilla, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Sacred Heart Church in Manilla.

Interment with military honors from U.S. Army Honor Guard, American Legion Post 132, will be at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Manilla.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla.

He died Saturday, February 20, at Manilla Manor Nursing Home in Manilla.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Grage, of Manilla; three sons, Doug Grage, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Brad Grage, of Waterloo, and Terry Grage, of Ralston, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and 15 step-great-great-grandchildren.