Edwin Briggs
Edwin Briggs

Edwin Briggs, 60, died Friday, October 16, at Denison Care Center.

He is survived by his mother, Virginia Briggs, of Denison; his brother, Robert Briggs, of Wisconsin; and his sisters, Deborah Campbell, of Iowa; Cynthia Whelton, of Alger, Michigan.

