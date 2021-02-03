Elaine Collins, 91, of Mapleton, died Monday, February 1, at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. Committal will follow at the Danbury Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and social distancing rules apply during all services.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Survivors include five daughters, Deb Schoenfeld, of Mapleton, Gayla Hargens, of Denison, Lauri Hummelgard, of Battle Creek, Jackie Gosch, of Mapleton, and Geri Wasinger, of Stillwater, Minnesota; 22 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and sisters, LaVonne Friedrichsen, of Mapleton, and Sherry Juelfs of Holstein.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.