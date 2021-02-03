Elaine Collins, 91, of Mapleton, died Monday, February 1, at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. Committal will follow at the Danbury Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required and social distancing rules apply during all services.

The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton is in charge of funeral arrangements.