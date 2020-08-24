Eldon Teut

Eldon W. Teut, 84, of Ute, died Saturday, August 22, at his residence.
A memorial service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute.
Committal will follow at St. Clair Township Cemetery in Ute with military rites conducted by Aaby Post No. 442 of the American Legion and VFW Post 5605, both of Ute.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are encouraged and social distancing rules will apply.
The Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ute is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Creta Teut, of Ute; children, Carla Teut and Todd Teut, both of Ute, Mark Teut, of Brooksville, Florida, and Jean Berg, of Kiron; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Oran Teut, of Ankeny; and a sister, Sharon Pope, of Mapleton.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
501 South Day Avenue
Ute, IA 51060
10:30AM
303 E 4th St
Ute, IA 51060
