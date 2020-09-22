Memorial services for Eleanor Schwenn, 95, of Denison, will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, September 25, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
She died Tuesday, September 22, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Francis, of Des Moines; her son, Kenneth Schwenn, of Neligh, Nebraska; six grandchildren; one step-grandson;11 great-grandchildren; two step-great-granddaughters; and one brother, Harold Johansen, of Terrill.
