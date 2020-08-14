Graveside services for Ellen Lahr, 86, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 17, at the Dow City Cemetery.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, August 16, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
She died Wednesday at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
Survivors include three sons, Chuck Lahr, of Dow City, Jesse Lahr, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, and Dale Lahr, of Denison; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Goldie Anderson, of Nevada.
