Services for Ervin Pauley, 91, who died on Sunday, October 11, will be for immediate family only.

Arrangements are being made by Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

Interment will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Thelma, of Denison; his children, J.R. Pauley, of Denison; Maria Mulhbauer, of Manilla, Tom Pauley, of Denison, and John Pauley, of Denison; 13 thirteen grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren