Eugene Olson

Funeral services for Eugene “Toby” Olson, 76, of Denison, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, February 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Soldier Lutheran Cemetery in Soldier.
He died Friday, January 29, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, February 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two brothers, Bob Olson, of Deloit, and Wayne Olson, of Spickard, Missouri; and four sisters, Dona Siemer, of Spickard, Missouri, Diana Blunk, of Princeton, Missouri, Debbie Schubert of Galva, and Cindy Hoffmeier, of Denison.
